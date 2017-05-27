The Roseanne reboot is bringing back the part of television we've lost.

American sitcom Roseanne is the latest series to be given new life in an upcoming eight-episode remake.

The original series charmed audiences by presenting a family who were wrong in all the right ways.

Roseanne unapologetically portrayed strong women, lower-class struggles and an image of life that deviated from the cookie-cutter norm.

Headed by Roseanne Barr as the eponymous matriarch, the original series ran between 1988 and 1997, before ending on the shock death of husband Dan Conner (John Goodman).

The death of Dan culminated a variety of unusual creative turns taken in the final season.

The ninth season saw the family win the lottery, save the town and live much happier lives – Dan, for one, had not died but simply cheated.

It was then revealed that everything had been a dream.

Roseanne's 'dream season' is often criticised for being a cheap and ultimately unbelievable end to a long-running series. But the final season actually represented something quite poignant.

The ninth season represented how sometimes even the strongest people escape the tragedy of real life through fantasy.

How even a woman with the resilience of Roseanne was unable to live her actual life so she created a new one.

The final episode shattered this extravagant illusion to bring Roseanne back to harsh reality of widowed life.

But it seems this monumental twist will be removed entirely for the rebooted series. Roseanne's remake will feature every member of the original cast including Goodman as Dan.

