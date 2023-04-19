This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.

It’s not hard to see why Rose West and Myra Hindley were nicknamed the “gruesome twosome” by a prison guard at high-security correctional facility HMP Durham in England’s north.

West and her husband, Fred, carried out the rape, torture, and murder of young women – including their own daughter Heather, 16, and stepdaughter, Charmaine, 8 – in their Gloucester home between the 1960s and 1980s. They became known as the House of Horrors killers.

West was convicted of 10 murders in total, but it’s believed the pair were responsible for more.

Then there was Hindley, who was convicted of killing five children and sexually assaulting four of them during the 1960s, alongside her boyfriend, Ian Brady. Together, they were dubbed the Moors Murderers.

Watch: Insight - Women in Prison. Story continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

West and Hindley were serial killers, and the first two women in the UK to be handed life sentences. And it's their horrifying commonalities that made them fall in love (and then out of it) behind bars.

The affair was revealed in ITV documentary, Rose West and Myra Hindley: Their Untold Story With Trevor McDonald, back in 2020 – and according to West’s then-lawyer, Leo Goatley, the pair hooked up shortly after she was jailed in 1995, some three decades after Hindley was locked up for life.

Goatley said West was “in awe” of Hindley because she’d studied various university courses while behind bars.

“When I went to visit Rose West, she was very impressed with Myra Hindley. She told me about how Hindley was very intelligent.

“To an extent, I think Rose West was in awe of her. Hindley was clearly someone who stood out as being special,” he suggested.

One of their fellow inmates, Linda Calvey, corroborated Goatley’s recollections.

"I remember a prison officer told me, 'I would love to know what the gruesome twosome are up to'.

"Then he said, ‘Actually, on second thoughts I wouldn’t'. They were thick as thieves."