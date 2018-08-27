The funniest person at the world's biggest comedy festival was a millennial Kiwi woman.

Rose Matafeo accidentally thanked an entire country in her acceptance speech after winning best comedy show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Kiwi comedian was unprepared because she really didn’t think she would win. But we are SO pleased she did.

Matafeo is just the fifth woman and the first solo person-of-colour to ever win the award.

Her winning show Horndog is a semi-autobiographical exploration of her love life – it’s about the “sexual frustrations of a 26-year-old Pisces nerd” who “has kissed nearly 10 men in her life”.

It was a comedy show made by a woman, about a woman, FOR women. And everyone LOVED it.

A post shared by Rose Matafeo (@rosematafeo) on Mar 17, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

The show received rave reviews with The Guardian‘s Brian Logan calling her “a near-perfect comedian”.

Edinburgh Comedy Awards director Nica Burns described her as the “voice of millennials”.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Matafeo said winning the award was an out-of-body experience, describing it as comedy’s equivalent of an Olympic gold medal.

She said she was astonished her show was nominated, let alone the winner.

“I just really genuinely had no clue whatsoever it would be me and that’s why I panicked and didn’t write a speech and accidentally thanked the entirety of New Zealand in my speech, which was embarrassing.”