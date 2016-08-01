All mums know the pressures of motherhood far too well – the exhaustion, the breastfeeding battles, the mum guilt and more.

And even the biggest of celebs aren’t immune to these pressures, with actress and new mum Rose Byrne talking about her struggle to leave her house during the first three months of her son’s life.

Byrne told News.com.au that when Rocco, who is named after a French saint, was three months old she was sleep deprived and ‘in a cocoon’.

Rocco Robbin Cannavale❤️ A photo posted by Rose Byrne (@rosebyrneoffical) on Feb 28, 2016 at 7:59am PST

“I’m still in a fog, I haven’t even left my apartment in three months,” said said.

“It takes an hour and forty-five minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I’m ready, I’m exhausted. I’m done, I’m going back in. I don’t care!” she said.

The Australian actress, who has her son with Boardwalk Empire star Bobby Cannavale, said she believes their baby had brought out her better qualities, also saying that her and Bobby’s friends are now ‘sick’ of them gushing about baby Rocco.