Australian actress Rose Byrne has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

In an interview with David Jones’ magazine Jones, the 38-year-old said she was doing well, if a little tied.

“I’m a little tired but feeling good … You always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous,” she told the magazine, according to Fairfax.

Bryne and partner Bobby Cannavale welcomed their first child into the world early last year, with Cannavale telling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that Byrne had given birth to a baby boy called Rocco on February 1st.

The couple have been dating since 2012, and while the impending arrival will be Byrne’s second child, Cannavale already has a 22-year-old son, Jacob, who he shares with actress Jenny Lumet.

