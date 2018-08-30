AFL player Rory Sloane and wife Belinda have given birth to a stillborn son.

AFL player Rory Sloane and wife Belinda have shared the tragic loss of their stillborn baby.

Last week, the Adelaide Crows player and Channel Seven presenter gave birth to their first child, son Leo Rory Sloane.

Both Rory and Bel shared the news on their Instagram accounts with identical posts on Thursday.

“Last week we said goodbye to our beautiful little man,” the posts read.

“Leo Rory Sloane was born into the world still, but perfect. Thanks for making us the proudest parents and filling our hearts with love beyond measure, the moments we had with you are now beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.”