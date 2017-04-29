A day after announcing the birth, Ronan and Storm Keating share their baby boy's name.

A day on from announcing the birth of their baby boy, Ronan Keating and wife Storm have revealed their newborn’s name.

Alongside a snap of the whole family uploaded to Instagram, Storm wrote:

“We’ve finally all agreed on a name. Introducing: Cooper Archer Uechtritz KEATING #CooperKeating.”

Cooper has been a traditionally popular name in Australia in recent years, going from being the ninth most popular boy’s name in Australia in 2013 to the 25th most popular in 2017.

On Friday, the former Boyzone star announced the birth on Instagram, saying he was “incredibly excited” about the new addition, a beautiful baby boy.

“We’re all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family!” he wrote, alongside an image of Storm snuggling the newborn.

“Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family.”

Cooper is the fourth child for the singer, and is the first for 35-year-old Storm.

The couple – who married in 2015 five years after they met and became friends – announced they were expecting in early December last year.