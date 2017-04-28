Ronan Keating and wife Storm have welcomed their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for Irish singer and former X Factor judge Ronan Keating and his Australian wife Storm, who have welcomed the newest member to their family.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the former Boyzone star said he was “incredibly excited” about the new addition, a beautiful baby boy.

“We’re all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family!” he wrote, alongside an image of Storm snuggling the newborn.

“Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family.”

Baby boy Keating – whose name has not yet been revealed – is the fourth child for the singer, and is the first for 35-year-old Storm.

The fashion designer and TV producer posted her own snap of her newborn on Instagram, capturing an adorable moment between father and son.