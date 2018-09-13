Romance writer Nancy Brophy wrote about 'How to murder your husband'. Now, she's behind bars.

November 4, 2011. A post appears on the blog, See Jane Publish.

“As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder. And, consequently, about police procedure,” author Nancy Crampton-Brophy begins.

“After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don’t like jumpsuits and orange isn’t my colour.”

Luckily for the Oregon woman, the Multnomah County Detention Center has dressed her in blue.

The 68-year-old is currently behind bars in her home state, charged with the shooting murder of her husband of 27 years, Daniel Brophy.

The cooking school instructor was found slumped in the kitchen at Oregon Culinary Institute at around 8:30am on June 2, bleeding heavily from a single gunshot wound.

The next day Crampton-Brophy shared the "sad news" with her friends and family on Facebook; “My husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy was killed yesterday morning. For those of you who are close to me and feel this deserved a phone call, you are right, but I’m struggling to make sense of this right now.”

She was arrested on September 5, but local police have so far remained silent on a possible motive and the details of their investigation have been sealed by the court.