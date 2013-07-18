Thursday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. The suspected Boston bomber Jahar Tsarnaev has been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, in the style of a rock superstar. The magazine includes a feature story about the teenager, covering how he was ‘failed by his family, fell into radical Islam and became a monster’.

The cover has drawn criticism, and is reminiscent of a recent story on Mamamia, which showed how the alleged bomber has become a heartthrob amongst an obsessed group of teenage girls online.

2. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has reportedly signed a book deal. The deal is with Penguin and there’s no word on how much it’s worth.

3. Adrian Bayley – the man who murdered Melbourne woman Jill Meagher – is reportedly appealing his sentence. Last month Bayley was sentenced to lift plus 15 years for the rape and murder of Meagher, with a non parole period of 35 years.

3. A 28-year-old Victorian woman has been charged after she left a baby girl in a car in 30 degree weather last December.

The child was found unconscious and died on the way to the hospital. The woman has been charged with manslaughter and conduct endangering life. She’ll appear in court next week.

4. The Family Court has ruled that an orphaned female, who identifies as male should be allowed to undergo gender reassignment surgery. The 13-year-old child is a ward of the state of South Australia and will be allowed to start taking medication to prevent the onset of puberty.

5. Still no news on the royal baby. And The Queen has reportedly gone on holiday. We give up.

6. Admiral David Johnston, the head of Australia’s Border Protection Command, has said that the rising death toll of asylum seekers at sea is having a negative psychological impact on members of the navy.