5 delicious family recipes to make you want to add Nuoc Mam sauce to everything for the rest of time.

Hello, my name is Sharon and I am an out and proud shortcut taker.

I like shortcuts to the beach, shortcuts in my Excel spreadsheets – and I really love shortcuts when I’m cooking.

That’s why I’ve fallen head over heels for the new Roll’d range of readymade sauces and packs I discovered the other week – but more on that in a minute.

When it comes to feeding our family, my meal goals are simple.

If I can make it quick, make it easy, make it nutritionally balanced and make it tasty enough to please everyone from a choosy four-year-old to my hatted-chef husband, then we're in business.

That sounds easy enough, right? Um…

Enter shortcuts.

There’s no shame in my shortcut cooking game – and in fact, what I’ve come to realise is that if I am to have any chance of making food that’s fast, convenient yet flavoursome, having the right ingredients and particularly the right sauces on hand is the answer.

Which brings me to my current obsession: Roll’d Nuoc Mam Sauce.

ICYMI, last month wildly popular Vietnamese food chain Roll’d took their products out of the takeaway space and into Coles, meaning you can now pop their range of authentic Vietnamese sauces, rice paper rolls and vermicelli noodles straight into your trolley. And you better believe I was all over that like... rice on paper rolls.

I'll work on my metaphors there.