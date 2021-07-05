From rice paper rolls to noodle salads: 5 quick, healthy Vietnamese recipes for the family.

My preschooler is going through a big DIY dinner phase at the moment. The only way she’s going to eat it, is if she made it.

That unfortunately means some limited variation of flatbread pizza every single night and honestly, I feel like at three years old, she's a bit too young to be stuck in a rut.

But Grace (three going on thirteen) isn’t the only one.

Now that my husband and I are both back at work full-time, and we’ve added a one-year-old into the mix, you can tell the day of the week by what’s on our dinner plates each night.

Pre-parenthood we would eat out most evenings or make more elaborate, experimental dinners (shoutout to that time I made fondue, and the less successful but equally memorable homemade sushi).

Now evenings are a race against the clock between the daycare pick-up and the time when we start blaming ourselves or each other for not going to bed earlier.

I came across this, and now I'm instantly keen for anything Vietnamese I can make from home.

