Rolf Harris, disgraced entertainer and serial abuser, died two weeks ago at the age of 93.

Convicted paedophile and disgraced former entertainer Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93.

Harris died of neck cancer and "frailty of old age" two weeks ago on May 10, according to a death certificate filed at Maidenhead Town Hall and seen by the PA news agency.

He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has since been laid to rest, his family said in a statement.

The artist and musician first earned fame in the 1950s with the song Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport, and went on to present prime-time TV shows mostly aimed at children.

He performed with the Beatles, painted Queen Elizabeth's portrait and presented himself as the affable inventor of the novelty musical instrument, the wobble board.

The 93-year-old was also one of the highest-profile celebrities to be embroiled in a massive British police investigation, which followed revelations the late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile had been a prolific child abuser.

In 2014, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of assaulting four girls, some as young as seven or eight, between 1968 and 1986 and jailed for nearly six years, although one conviction was later overturned on appeal.

He faced further charges in 2017 but the jury was unable to reach verdicts and he was released from jail that year.

During the 2014 trial, the prosecution portrayed Harris as a predator who groomed and abused one woman for her entire teenage and young-adult life.

Harris denied all the charges and said the allegations against him were "laughable".

The sentencing judge said he had shown no remorse for the harm he had caused.

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth, whose portrait he once painted, stripped Harris of a royal honour she herself had awarded him.

Australia also stripped him of numerous honours it had bestowed on Harris.