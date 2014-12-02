Rolf Harris has abandoned his appeal.

Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris appears to have abandoned an appeal bid against his conviction for assaulting four girls in the UK.

The disgraced artist and television entertainer was jailed in July for five years and nine months after he was found guilty of 12 charges of indecently assaulting four girls in the UK between 1968 and 1986.

The 84-year-old lodged an appeal in August.

In October a judge rejected Harris’s application for his appeal to be heard, however the Australian entertainer had 28 days to ask for a hearing before three judges. That period has now expired. The UK Judiciary Office confirmed Harris had not lodged an application in time and had not requested an extension.

Any plan by prosecutors to appeal against the leniency of his sentence has also been ruled out, despite at least 150 complaints.

Britain’s attorney-general said he believed judges would not think the jail term of nearly six years was too light.

Harris will not spend the entire time behind bars, as half will be served as a non-custodial sentence.

A report suggested he had been moved from Bullingdon Prison after he was bullied by inmates upset that he was given a job in the prison garden ahead of others.

British police were continuing to investigate a number of allegations against Harris.

The allegations at his trial centred on four complainants, however, another six women gave supporting evidence that Harris had abused them in Australia, New Zealand and Malta between 1969 and 1991.

Harris denied inappropriately touching any of the alleged victims and pleaded not guilty in court.

He was convicted for inappropriately touching four girls including his daughter’s childhood friend, who he sexually assaulted numerous times from the time she was 13.

In October, British media reported more than 10 new alleged victims of Harris had come forward.

This article was originally published by the ABC and has been republished here with full permission.