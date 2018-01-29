In a display of pure emotion, Roger Federer leaves the world shedding tears.

Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer is the first man to ever win 20 Grand Slam titles, after an emotional victory at the Australian Open in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena last night.

Federer, 36, wept as he thanked the crowd, relieved and exhausted after fighting to beat Croatian Marin Cilic in a 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6-1 win.

Oh, the feelings.

“I’m so happy It’s unbelievable,” he said as he faced the crowd. “When the match is at night you think about it all day and it’s tough. Winning is an absolute dream come true. The fairytale continues for us, for me.”

He thanked Cilic and congratulated him on his progression to a world number three ranking. “I wish you all the best, keep doing what you are doing and you will achieve more.”

It was enough to make Cilic emotional, too.