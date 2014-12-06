Our favourite supermodel like we've never seen her before.

We’re used to seeing model, cook book maven and soon to be mother Robyn Lawley looking glammed up with a whole waterfall of beautiful, natural hair.
But here, we see another side to her.
In the video below she tells us how she handles unwanted attention and shows us photos from her personal life. There’s a happy-snap taken the first time she ever voluntarily wore a bikini on the beach, and even a teenage experiment with peroxide.
This is Robyn like you’ve never seen her before.
What’s the most memorable hairstyle you had growing up?
