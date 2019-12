Let’s face it – everyone’s wanted to channel their inner shampoo model at some stage. But figuring out how to get your hair to flip just right ain’t as easy as it looks.

That’s why we’ve enlisted Robyn Lawley, to show us all the right moves.

The ‘Girl Next Door’

The brush off

The ‘Shake It Off’

The complete 180

The Beyonce

What's you supermodel hair move?