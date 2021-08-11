'Disabled people are hot.' Robyn Lambird would like to clear up some of your assumptions.

Robyn Lambird wants to set the record straight about disability.

"It’s not always this tragic, depressing thing that the media makes it out to be," she told Mamamia.

In reality, Robyn, who's gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, says it's "something that a lot of people are proud of and just take in their stride".

"On the whole you hear that disability is something tragic, that you've been in some kind of accident and it turns your life upside down.

"That might be the way some people feel, but for a lot of people, it's just a part of who they are. [For me,] it impacts who I am as much as the fact that I'm queer, or that I'm uni student, or anything else."

Watch Dylan Alcott's Logies speech on disability representation.



Video via Channel Nine.

Robyn was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was nine years old, after her family moved to Perth from England. Now, aged 24, she's experienced first-hand how these negative misconceptions can affect people with disabilities, particularly when it comes to feeling empowered and comfortable in your skin.

"There are so many chats around being a victim of a disability, as if it's something really negative. You absorb those stories and it's hard to feel empowered and sexy."

On Instagram, she reminds her followers "that disabled people are hot. And that mobility aids aren’t a sign of tragedy, they are a source of freedom, which is totally sexy".