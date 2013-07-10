Robin Thicke: My wife said we should release the NSFW version.

1. Robin Thicke responds to Blurred Lines criticism.

Robin Thicke has hit back at critics who labelled the lyrics to his number 1 single, Blurred Lines as “rapey” and the unclean version of the music video as misogynistic.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, he said the only critics who had a problem with the video were “extra religious people” and that his initial idea was a funny Benny Hill style of clip.

He added: “I don’t want to be sleazy, I’m a gentleman, I’ve been in love with the same woman since I’ve been a teenager. I don’t want to do anything inappropriate.”

Which is a little different from his earlier response in GQ magazine: “We tried to do everything that was taboo. Bestiality, drug injections, and everything that is completely derogatory towards women. Because all three of us are happily married with children, we were like, ‘We’re the perfect guys to make fun of this.'”

People say, “Hey, do you think this is degrading to women?” I’m like, “Of course it is. What a pleasure it is to degrade a woman. I’ve never gotten to do that before. I’ve always respected women.”

Thicke says that his wife, actress Paula Patton, was actually the one who pushed him to release the NSFW version of the video that was pulled from YouTube.

“My initial response was I love the clothed version, I don’t think we should put out the naked version,” he said. “And then I showed it to my wife and all of her girlfriends and they said, ‘You have to put this out, this is so sexy and so cool.'”

In explaining what Blurred Lines meant to him he said, “For me it’s about blurring the lines between men and women and how much we’re the same,” he said. “My wife is just as strong as what I am, smart, if not smarter, stronger and she’s an animal too and doesn’t need a man to define her or her existence.”

“And the other side which is the blurred lines between a good girl and a bad girl, and even very good girls all have little bad sides to them. You just have to know how to pull it out of them.”

When asked if he’d seen the articles that had compared the song to rape, Thicke said “Yeah I have. I can’t even dignify that with a response, that’s ridiculous.”

2. A reality star has caused outrage by comparing THIS to the Holocaust. Take a deep breath and click to read more.

3. Vogue’s website hacked by dinousaurs in hats.



Drop everything and head straight on over to vogue.co.uk now and using your arrow keys type in this code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A.

Like this:

Watch the dinosaurs in hats pop up along the bottom edge of the screen, and keep on hitting A to make more dinosaurs in hats appear.

4. Ouch! Mariah Carey has been rushed to hospital … and she’s documented the drama on Twitter. Click here to see, plus TMI details from her hubby on what happens in their bedroom.

5. Willow Smith’s new single.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 12-year-old daughter, Willow Smith has released a new single, Summer Fling, under the name of “Melodic Chaotic,” a collaboration with DJ MVSIC Fabrega.

The clip features Smith with a new blonde look (is that a wig or an undercut?), swimming, jumping on a trampoline and her 15-year-old brother Jaden Smith also stars in the video.

Willow Smith kicked off her singing career in 2010 with her debut single, “Whip Your Hair,” when she was just nine years old.



6. Ellen Page addresses “constant” sexism in Hollywood (and makes us want to high five her). Read her damning comments here.

7. Jennifer Lopez was homeless as a teenager.



No, not homeless like living under a bridge in a cardboard house homeless – J-Lo reveals she left home at age 18 as her family disapproved of her choice to pursue a full-time dancing career.

“My mom and I butted heads,” Lopez says in W magazine. “I didn’t want to go to college – I wanted to try dance full-time. So she and I had a break. I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless, but I told her, ‘This is what I have to do.’ A few months later, I landed a job dancing in Europe. When I got back, I booked ‘In Living Color.’ I became a Fly Girl and moved to L.A. It all happened in a year.”

8. Reports have emerged that Nigella Lawson was “blindsided” by her husband filing for divorce and had hoped to save her marriage. Details here.

9. Rebel Wilson goes on a drunken crime spree in Bondi (sort of).

Imagine getting a text message from Packed to the Rafters star, Hugh Sheridan asking if you are in the country, drunk and on a crime spree. It happened to Rebel Wilson when someone stole her identity and did just that in the Sydney suburb of Bondi.

“He texted me saying: ‘Where are you, are you back in Australia? The Bondi police are looking for you, you’ve apparently been drunk and doing these crimes’,” Wilson said on the Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“Apparently this girl in Bondi got totally smashed, and was convincing people that she was me, including the police, and saying that she lived with Hugh Sheridan, because we’re both actors and (therefore) would be friends.”

“I’m quite distinctive, if anyone Googled me. But the police didn’t,” Wilson said. “The police went straight to calling Hugh Sheridan at 2.30 in the morning, Australian time, trying to hunt me down.”

10. Just when you thought your skinny jeans couldn’t be anymore comfortable THIS HAPPENS.



You either love skinny jeans or you hate them and if you’re in the latter camp this news will probably turn you off them even more.

Denim brand, Levi’s are releasing ‘Revel’ a jean that marries fat-sucking compression spanx with the skinny jean.

The new fabrication uses “liquid-shaping technology” to make the “leg look longer and slimmer, the seat perkier and to move the eye away from the hips.”

According to Women’s Wear Daily:

Levi’s starts with a four-way stretch fabric comprised of cotton, polyester, Lycra and DuPont’s Sorona fiber. It then prints a proprietary liquid chemical formula on the fabric interior that regulates the level of stretch in strategic areas, providing structure, support and a figure-hugging shape to the jean, rather than simply uniform stretch.

The result for the wearer is one “that carves out the inner thigh, slims and smooths the outer thigh, lifts the seat and flattens the tummy,” says vice-president Jill Guenza. “It controls the stretch in those areas, much as compressionwear does. But rather than using visible reinforced panels, we use the application of the liquid-stretch technology.”

Sounds comfy?