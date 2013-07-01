MIA: Before you sing along with this catchy #1 hit, you might want to know this. [NSFW]

By MIA FREEDMAN
So I’m driving along in my car with the kids in the backseat, tapping the steering wheel and happily nodding my head while I sing about brutally anally raping a girl.
You’ve probably done the same thing. Sung about rape in the shower, at the bus-stop, on your way to work, in the playground, at the breakfast table with your family without realising that’s what you were actually singing about.
Or maybe you sang about anal rape while you were watching The Voice final. Maybe you hummed along with Robin Thicke as he performed his number one song, Blurred Lines, to a live audience of millions of Australians, most of them families.
Clearly I’m not the only one who wasn’t paying attention to the grotesque lyrics of this catchy tune.
Congratulations Robin Thicke. You have unofficially plunged the music industry’s treatment and depiction of women below the gutter and into the foulests depths of the sewer.
You can watch the “clean” video clip for Blurred Lines below, and the unrated NSFW version here.
Now let’s talk a calm stroll through the lyrics of this song – because you may be surprised when you read what they are.
If you can’t hear what I’m trying to say
If you can’t read from the same page
Maybe I’m going deaf,
Maybe I’m going blind
Maybe I’m out of my mind
Ok – I can deal with all that. Pretty standard pop nonsense.
OK now he was close, tried to domesticate you
But you’re an animal, baby it’s in your nature
Just let me liberate you
Hey, hey, hey
You don’t need no papers
Hey, hey, hey
That man is not your maker
Not enamoured with the way he compares a women to a dog who needs ‘papers’ to determine her breed. But this is merely a warm up.
And that’s why I’m gon’ take a good girl
I know you want it
I know you want it
I know you want it
You’re a good girl
Can’t let it get past me
You’re far from plastic
Talk about getting blasted
I hate these blurred lines
I know you want it
I know you want it
I know you want it
But you’re a good girl
The way you grab me
Must wanna get nasty
Go ahead, get at me
This is where it starts to get disturbing. This is where the name of the song becomes disturbingly clear. Blurred Lines refers to when women say no but mean yes. “I know you want it but you’re a good girl”.
What’s a good girl? What does that mean?
What do they make dreams for
When you got them jeans on
What do we need steam for
You the hottest bitch in this place
I feel so lucky
Hey, hey, hey
You wanna hug me
Hey, hey, hey
What rhymes with hug me?
Hey, hey, hey
One thing I ask of you
Let me be the one you back that ass to
Yo, from Malibu, to Paribu
Yeah, had a bitch, but she ain’t bad as you
So hit me up when you passing through
I’ll give you something big enough to tear your ass in two
Swag on, even when you dress casual
I mean it’s almost unbearable
Then, honey you’re not there when I’m
With my foresight bitch you pay me by
Nothing like your last guy, he too square for you
He don’t smack that ass and pull your hair like that
So I just watch and wait for you to salute
But you didn’t pick
Not many women can refuse this pimpin’
I’m a nice guy, but don’t get it if you get with me
Shake the vibe, get down, get up
Do it like it hurt, like it hurt
What you don’t like work?