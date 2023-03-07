During Australian Idol, Rob Mills started exploring his sexuality. He kept it a secret.

2003 was the year Australia met Rob Mills. With his gelled-up hair and frontman charisma, the Melburnian pub singer was one of the fan favourites from the first season of Australian Idol.

At the same time 'Millsy' was being discovered by TV audiences, Rob Mills was discovering himself.

After years quietly questioning his sexuality, the then-21-year-old entered a "wonderful", "exhilarating" phase of his life in which he explored connections with men. It was an era of nightclubs, dancing, and hookups with a handful of gay friends and, occasionally, strangers.

Watch: An interview with Rob Mills. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

As detailed in his book, Putting on a Show: Manhood, Mates and Mental Health, the singer and musical theatre star’s first step into this world came courtesy of "a bit of an orgy" with an unnamed woman and Mills' fellow Idol contestant Shane Jenek (better known by their drag name Courtney Act).

"I think that first experience with Courtney planted some seeds of discovery, and made me even more curious about who I was and what I wanted," he wrote.

These were curiosities that Mills had pushed aside since they first struck during his teen years. Speaking to Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Mills said that, back then, he didn’t feel he even had a choice.

"When you're a kid, your parents are always like, 'Alright, what are you into? Is it badminton? Is it Little Athletics? Is it swimming? Is it cricket? Is it footy? Is it netball?' You're expected to try so many different things. But for some reason, when it comes to sexuality — especially when I was growing up — there was no discussion around it," he said. "It was so taboo."