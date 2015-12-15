Rob Mills talks to Em Rusciano about life, Paris Hilton, and being 'a little bit gay'.

Rob Mills is most famous for spending one night in Paris… Hilton. Sorry, that was gross. He is, though.

Mills, now 33, was fresh from Australian Idol season one when the socialite extraordinaire was at the height of her fame in 2003. She travelled to Australia to attend the Melbourne Cup, and while there, hooked up with the newly-famous “Millsy”.

The singer and actor is a longtime friend of fellow Idol alumni Em Rusciano, who had him on her podcast Deeply Shallow to discuss life post-Idol.

Rusciano wanted to have Mills on her podcast because she thinks people have misconceptions about him — a leftover from his youthful Idol days.

In fact, she herself resisted a friendship with Mills at that time because she thought he was a “fucking wanker”.

Because of Mills’ and Shannon Noll’s antics during season one of Idol, season two — Rusciano’s season — contestants weren’t allowed to attend events as a group. “There were whispers of an orgy,” Rusciano accused.

“Cocaine’s a hell of a drug… I was 21,” Mills told her.

In the very candid chat, he spoke openly about various things, such as his cocaine-fuelled Hilton-era partying, his work on stage and his fluid sexuality.

“Are you a little bit gay?” Rusciano asked Mills.

“Just a little bit.”

“Are you willing to admit that on this podcast?” she questioned.

Of his sexual fluidity, Mills said: “Yeah, absolutely. I’ve never denied any rumours or innuendo.”

“In your endo,” Rusciano responded, with great maturity and wit.

He won’t go as far as to call himself bisexual, but says he just “loves people”.