The best Logies speech of the night was the one everybody missed.

The speech everyone is talking about at the 59th Annual TV Week Logie Awards is the wrong one.

Viewers are unpicking the unusual behaviour of veteran actor Molly Meldrum during the Gold Logie presentation, while the real hero of the night goes unsung.

Actor Rob Collins delivered a beautiful speech after winning the Logie Award for Best New Talent for his roles in The Wrong Girl and Cleverman. But Collins’ award wasn’t presented as part of the live broadcast.

The live broadcast showcased awards such as Best Actor, Best Actress and The Gold Logie in favour of Best New Talent.

Collins’ award was recorded and shown later, denying him the opportunity of being played during the best possible time slot. It may seem small, but this shunting dilutes the gravity of what is a commendable win in every respect.

The Darwin actor boasts a story of success almost as impressive as his talent. Collins only began studying acting at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in 2011.

He was cast as Mufasa in the Australian production of The Lion King just two years later.

Collins began his speech with a heartfelt thanks to all those involved in the production of the two shows that earned him the award.