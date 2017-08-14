A toddler is among eight people killed on Queensland roads over the weekend.

Eight people, including a toddler, have died in crashes in Queensland over the weekend.

Two-year-old Hope Bunston was struck and killed by a ute leaving the driveway of her home at Blenheim in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon. Though paramedics were called, there was nothing they could do and the toddler was declared dead at the scene.

The girl’s mother Nicole has paid tribute to her daughter on social media, posting photographs of the two-year-old with the horses trained and sold by the family business.

“My baby is in heaven tonight,” the grieving mother posted on Saturday. “Why you had to join the angels I don’t know, but play all night baby you have no bed time anymore pull all the flowers of those beautiful plants up there, I still can’t believe your gone (sic).”

A 51-year-old local was interviewed by police about the incident, Seven News reports, however it’s unlikely they will press charges.

The little girl’s death was a tragic beginning to what became a bloody weekend on the state’s roads.

A 79-year-old man died in hospital on Sunday from injuries he suffered after he was dragged by his car some five metres on Saturday night near Emerald, AAP reports.

Two 81-year-olds died after their car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a four-wheel drive near Logan on Sunday morning.

A 50-year-old woman died in hospital after her four-wheel drive collided head-on with a truck on the Cunningham Highway at Clintonvale on Saturday.

A 39-year-old man then died and four others were injured when a car rolled on the Bruce Highway in Townsville about an hour and a half later.

A 70-year-old man also died at Logan when his car hit another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

While not on a public road, a 19-year-old girl also died when a four-wheel drive rolled on a private property at Windorah on Saturday morning.