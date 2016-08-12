They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. That’s exactly how I feel about my favourite foundation, the Rimmel London Match Perfection Foundation.

Being the slightly forgetful busy person that I am, I failed to act when I first noticed there was just a few pumps left in the bottle. Two days later I paid the price, with barely enough left to cover that lurking pimple on my chin.

You know a foundation is good when you panic at the sight of its empty bottle. Forget dropping $60 or more on foundation that lasts for less time than an awkward Tinder crush, at $18.95, the Rimmel London Match Perfection Foundation is the budget option that beats out all its high end competitors.

For me, it ticks all the boxes.

True foundation love. Image: Supplied.

1. Dry skin approved.

With my dry T-zone, I often find foundation sticking and looking flaky around my nose and forehead. The '24 hour moisture' hydrating formula works wonders.

(Watch: The common foundation mistakes to avoid. Post continues after video.)