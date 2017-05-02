fashion

Rihanna won the Met Gala red carpet, hands down.

Which, when looking back on her history with the fashion event, shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise. As it happens, the 29-year-old has had many jaw-dropping moments on the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

2007, wearing Georges Chakra

rihanna met gala
Rihanna at the 2007 Met Gala. Source: Getty.

Okay, look, it's hard to believe, but Rihanna started off her Met Gala fashion career on a bad foot. The theme of the year was Poiret: King of Fashion, and even when taking that into consideration, there is still no valid excuse for this truly confused outfit.

This was her 'Umbrella' period! Her 'Shut up and Drive' period! Honestly, we expected more. But then again, it was the mid-'00s -a truly befuddled time in fashion if ever there was one.

2009, wearing Dolce and Gabbana

rihanna met gala
Rihanna at the 2009 Met Gala. Source: Getty.
Here we go, YASSS QUEEN. Or, to borrow a line from her 2016 hit, this is what we came for.

Two years on from her first attempt at nailing the Met Gala red carpet, Riri returned — this time to conquer the theme of The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion. And if commanding a red carpet in some ass-kicking pumps and a classic power suit isn't the embodiment of fashion, we don't know what is.

2011, wearing Stella McCartney

rihanna met gala
Rihanna at the 2011 Met Gala. Source: Getty.

Sure, it may not be the red carpet boundary-pushing Rihanna we know and love, but in 2011 the theme was a particularly sombre one. Through Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, the global fashion community paid tribute to designer Lee McQueen, who had died by suicide a year earlier.

Wearing Stella McCartney, a close friend of McQueen's, Rihanna worked the event and the theme to perfection. 

2012, wearing Tom Ford

rihanna met ball
Rihanna at the Met Ball in 2012. Source: Getty.
2012: a year that saw Rihanna win her third Grammy, release her inimitable club hit 'We Found Love', and wipe the competition from the best-dressed lists of the Met Gala.

Wearing a floor-length leather Tom Ford gown to the Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations-themed evening, this was the year Rihanna began to claim her stake as a major player at the fashion industry's annual night of nights. 

2014, wearing Stella McCartney

rihanna met ball
Rihanna at the Met Ball in 2014. Source: Getty.

Known as "America's first couturier," 2014's Met Gala theme paid tribute to the work of the late Charles James, a designer considered to be the master of structured aesthetic and expert cutting techniques throughout his career.

Enter Rihanna wearing a minimalist twin set by Stella McCartney and stick a fork in it; this red carpet is done.

2015, wearing Guo Pei

rihanna met ball
Rihanna at the Met Ball in 2015.
It was compared to scrambled eggs and a melted cheese toastie, but food references aside, Rihanna's 2015 Met Gala dress was one of the most striking gowns we've ever seen. And incredibly, she found it on the internet.

Preparing for the year's theme - China: Through the Looking Glass - Rihanna found herself curled up with a laptop and deep in a Google hole when she stumbled upon the work of famous Chinese designer Guo Pei and the imperial yellow, heavily embroidered, fur-trimmed dress.

And while she could barely walk in it, thanks to the size of the train and the overall weight of the gown, she was one of the few attendees who actually went to the effort of wearing the work of a Chinese designer, and the Gala was all the richer for it.

2017, wearing Comme des Garcons

rihanna met gala
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Source: Getty.
Yes, it kind of looks like someone has raided a fabric box, and yes, it's completely nonfunctional as a dress you'd wear to your average gala event, but an average gala event this is not.

It's a themed party, people! And Rihanna is one of the few A-listers who actually gets it and isn't afraid to be a good sport on the red carpet. So for the celebration of Rei Kawakubo, she went straight to the source, wearing a couture item straight from Comme des Garçons - Kawakubo's fashion line.

She came, she saw, she slayed.

Check out all of the other Met Gala red carpet looks below. 

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez(Source: Getty Images.)
Sofia Coppola(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsNailed it. (Source; Getty Images.)
Chrissy Teigan and John Legend(Source: Getty Images.)
Cara Delevingne(Source: Getty Images.)
Bella Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Nicki Minaj(Source: Getty Images.)
Lena Dunham(Source: Getty Images.)
Lily-Rose Depp(Source: Getty Images.)
Kim Kardashian West(Source: Getty Images.)
Kate Hudson(Source: Getty Images.)
Janelle Monae(Source: Getty Images.)
Miranda Kerr(Source: Getty Images.)
rihanna met gala
RihannaRihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Source: Getty.
Julianne Moore(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen(Source: Getty Images.)
Zendaya(Source: Zendaya.)
Sean Combs and Cassie(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary J Blige(Source: Getty Images.)
alexis-ohanian-serena-williams-met-galaAlexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the 2017 Met Gala. Source: Getty.
met gala 2017 red carpet
Jennifer Lopez(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Huma Abedin(Source: Getty Images.)
Sarah Paulson(Source: Getty Images.)
Gigi Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Leslie Mann(Source: Getty Images.)
Halle Berry(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Karlie Kloss(Source: Getty Images.)
Mindy-Kaling-Met-Gala-2017
Mindy Kaling(Source: Getty Images.)
Felicity Jones(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
Kylie-Jenner-Met-Gala-2017
Kylie Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
Diane Kruger(Source: Getty Images.)
Anna-Wintour-Met-Gala-2017
Anna Wintour(Source: Getty Images.)
Claire-Danes-Met-Gala-2017
Claire Danes(Source: Getty Images.)
Alison-Williams-Met-Gala-2017
Alison Williams(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Aymeline Valade(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
sofia richie met gala
Sofia Richie(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Adriana Lima(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Katie Holmes(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Solange Knowles(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Katy PerryImage: Getty
met gala 2017 theme
Emma Roberts(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Sophie Turner(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Alexa Chung(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Gisele Bundchen(Source: Getty Images.)
