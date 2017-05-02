Rihanna won the Met Gala red carpet, hands down.

In case you missed it, Rihanna officially won the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.

Which, when looking back on her history with the fashion event, shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise. As it happens, the 29-year-old has had many jaw-dropping moments on the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

2007, wearing Georges Chakra

Okay, look, it's hard to believe, but Rihanna started off her Met Gala fashion career on a bad foot. The theme of the year was Poiret: King of Fashion, and even when taking that into consideration, there is still no valid excuse for this truly confused outfit.

This was her 'Umbrella' period! Her 'Shut up and Drive' period! Honestly, we expected more. But then again, it was the mid-'00s -a truly befuddled time in fashion if ever there was one.

2009, wearing Dolce and Gabbana