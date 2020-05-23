Apparently, there's a right way to pee and we've been doing it wrong our whole lives.

Look, let’s get right to it. We’re all here because we were today years old when we realised there’s a right and a wrong way to pee.

If you’re a person with a vagina, chances are you’ve been peeing sitting upright on the toilet your whole life. Sure, sometimes the seat is really cold on your bare bum and you wish you could stand up to wee like penis-owners, but overall, sitting down to do a ‘one’ has its charms.

Like being able to read, or scroll on your phone. Don’t judge. You do it, too. But none of that matters because apparently, peeing like this isn’t good for your bladder.

WATCH: Apparently this is the correct way to pee to empty your bladder. Post continues after video.

We stumbled across this information where any human with their finger on the pulse gets across the latest trends… TikTok.

The video was made by TikTok user Dr. Teresa Irwin, who calls herself a ‘vaginacologist’. After some Googles, it turns out that’s not a thing that exists BUT no stress because her actual title is a urogynecologist, which is a blend of a urologist and a gyneocologist.

In the video, Dr Irwin explains peeing sitting upright can cause your bladder to not fully empty. Over time, this can lead to things like urinary tract infections, and needing to go to the toilet more often and only producing a small amount of urine each time.

She adds, “Most of us are taught to pee ‘properly’, sitting upright, very prim and proper. You’re not going to empty your bladder this way. One third of the urine will still remain in the bladder if you pee in this upright position.”

OK cool, so what is the ‘correct’ way to pee? Dr Irwin describes it as peeing like a cowboy. Which sounds kind of… cool?

“Lean forward, put your elbows above your knee caps and pee, but make sure your feet are flat against the floor,” she says.