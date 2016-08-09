fashion

Ricki-Lee Coulter shares candid moments from her French wedding, one year on.

Oh, we do love it when celebs give us a peek behind closed doors.

A year on from her stunning French wedding, Ricki-Lee Coulter has shared beautiful behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

Including one juicy detail; they were just a touch hungover on the morning of the wedding.

“This time last year we all woke up in a beautiful French Chateau feeling a little dusty from the night before,” reads the caption next to a shot of the group eating breakfast.

“An unplanned and unexpected ‘night-before-the-wedding’ shin-dig at the Chateau, where we cooked up a huge BBQ feast, drank champagne, danced to cheesy ’90s Pop and did karaoke until 3am!”

Well, she managed to hide that well, the woman looks as fresh as a daisy.

???? A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Aug 4, 2016 at 4:57pm PDT

We love that the couple shared breakfast together on the big day. It might not be traditional, but it’s a great way to ease the champagne party of the night before – with more champagne, of course!

????????

A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Aug 4, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT

Ricki-Lee called this her ‘favourite of all the wedding pics’, a long distance shot showing her bridal party and herself posing in the gorgeous french chateau as they were getting ready.

Clearly not short for words, Ricki-Lee revealed that she actually wrote her vows to Richard on the morning of the wedding.

We’re VERY impressed.

Writing out my vows the morning of our wedding… ???????????? #FlashbackFriday #OneYearAgoToday ???? @bennjae @kirstyduchet_

A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:10pm PDT

The singer also gave us a few more shots of THAT dress.

  Horror wedding stories. (Post continues after video)

Quickly, screenshot and save to Pinterest immediately.

Ready to walk down the aisle… ???????????? #OneYearAgoToday // ???? @bennjae @kirstyduchet_ A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Aug 4, 2016 at 11:01pm PDT

5/8/2015 @ 4.30pm @chateaubouffemont ???????????????? #BestDayOfMyLife // ???? @bennjae @kirstyduchet_

A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Aug 4, 2016 at 11:32pm PDT

Happy Anniversary honey honey ???? // ???? @bennjae @kirstyduchet_ A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Aug 5, 2016 at 12:28am PDT

The 30 year old clearly had the time of her life on her wedding day.

Seriously, could it be any more picture perfect?

???????????? // ???? @bennjae @kirstyduchet_

A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Aug 4, 2016 at 11:33pm PDT

Thanks for the sneak peek, Ricki-Lee… and happy anniversary to you and Richard, too.

Do you want Ricki-Lee’s glowing skin? Check out her daily routine below…

