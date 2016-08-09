Ricki-Lee Coulter shares candid moments from her French wedding, one year on.

Oh, we do love it when celebs give us a peek behind closed doors.

A year on from her stunning French wedding, Ricki-Lee Coulter has shared beautiful behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

Including one juicy detail; they were just a touch hungover on the morning of the wedding.

“This time last year we all woke up in a beautiful French Chateau feeling a little dusty from the night before,” reads the caption next to a shot of the group eating breakfast.

“An unplanned and unexpected ‘night-before-the-wedding’ shin-dig at the Chateau, where we cooked up a huge BBQ feast, drank champagne, danced to cheesy ’90s Pop and did karaoke until 3am!”

Well, she managed to hide that well, the woman looks as fresh as a daisy.