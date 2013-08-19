CELEB NEWS: Ricki-Lee Coulter upsets fans with naked horse photo.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Ricki-Lee Coulter has upset fans after she uploaded a nude photo of herself on horse on Instagram and released a raunchy teaser trailer for her latest single, Come & Get In Trouble With Me.



One Instagram user, Lucystevens said: “And this is the message your sending to impressionable young fans? nice job. Good to know this is what you have to resort to, to sell records, getting your gear off on a horse.”

“Sorry but that’s a bit inappropriate,” says another Ricki-Lee fan who goes under the moniker ‘i_love_mickey_223’.

Lee uploaded the photo to her Facebook page, with one fan, Nikki Wendland, saying: “It seems to be a phase that celebs are using nudity to get attention… What happened to the days when music was all about vocal talent… #bringbackpropertalent”.

While other fans defended the 27-year-old by referencing that other infamous naked horserider, Lady Godiva.

“It’s a reenactment of one of the strongest plays in feminine history- the naked protest ride of Lady Godiva *face palm*,” says danmea_91.

Take a look at the teaser trailer:

If you can’t watch it now, here are some select stills that illustrate the general tone of the video clip.

Exhibit A: Ricki-Lee naked on a horse.

Exhibit B: Ricki-Lee pouring champagne over a woman’s breasts.

Exhibit C: Ricki-Lee going in for the kill.

