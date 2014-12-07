beauty

Ricki-Lee shares the most adorable flashback photo.

It doesn’t get much cuter than this.

How can we possibly resist a baby photo? We can’t. So when Ricki-Lee Coulter went and updated her instagram profile with a #flashback photo from her childhood, we had to click.

And we weren’t disappointed.

Although the 29-year-old singing sensation captioned the image “slightly ET looking…” we completely disagree. There is nothing strange looking about those chubby cheeks and sly grin.

See what we mean?

There is nothing better.

Ricki-Lee Coulter.

All the more reason to welcome summer and frangipani-season with a one year old #throwback picture.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery below to see more photos of Ricki-Lee. 
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-Lee and her fiance RichardRicki-Lee and Rich. Image via @therickilee on Instagram.
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-LeeRicki-Lee. Image via @therickilee on Instagram.
Ricki-Lee and Richard
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-Lee and RichardRicki-lee and Rich. Image via @therickilee on Instagram.
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-Lee and RichardRicki-Lee and Rich. Image via @therickilee on Instagram.
Ricki-LeeImage via @therickilee on Instagram.
Ricki-Lee
Ricki-Lee

