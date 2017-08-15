The Bachelor's Richie is selling his home and... what's the strange sign above the toilet?

If you call WA home, it’s time to whip out that extra $500K you’ve got lying around because last season’s Bachelor and man with roses, Richie Strahan, has put his Perth home on the market.
That’s right… You could spend a night – nay, your ENTIRE LIFE in the very Bachelor pad the rope access technician called home.
Set in the Perth suburb of Cloverdale, this four bedroom, three bath home listed on realestate.com would be a fantastic place for you
and Richie to raise a family and start a life together.