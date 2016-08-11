She shared the secret preparation behind Richie’s ~ripped~ body and the five main ways he achieved it. We’re listening.

1. Set a seriously difficult goal.

Richie’s? It wasn’t anything to do with aesthetics – it was to get race-ready for the Rottnest Channel Swim, a 19.7km ‘dip’ to raise money for charity.

Legend.

“Richie contacted me at my gym, Anarchy Training Centre in West Perth, as he needed some guidance on training and eating well to max his performance on the day,” said Wauhop.

“Richie is an avid fitness enthusiast who lives an active lifestyle year round and knows what he’s doing in the gym, but the swim just gave him that something to work towards in preparation for his time on The Bachelor.”

2. Swim. HEAPS.

When you’re training for a major swim, time in the water probably helps.

“The first thing that needed changing straightaway was increasing his time in the pool, as he did not come from a swimming background,” she said.

While Richie was reportedly always keen for chest and ab day, he had to be encouraged a little to don his budgie smugglers more frequently.