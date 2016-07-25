Richie Strahan tells us why he hasn't contacted Sam Frost since The Bachelorette.

When our resident TV guru Laura Brodnik met Richie Strahan, our 2016 Bachelor, she desperately wanted to know about his experience on The Bachelorette.

What was it like dating Sam Frost on national television? Did Sam give him any advice for his time on The Bachelor?

According to Richie, the show was very daunting. “You know I’m sitting there in front of a beautiful woman, trying to tell her how I’m feeling, and you’ve got sound, camera guys and producers,” he said.

“There’s like 300 people in the room.”

But when it came to asking Sam for tips now that it’s his turn to break some hearts, he said after The Bachelorette, he didn’t talk to Sam.

“She’s, you know, going on her own journey with Sash,” he said. “It just comes down to a level of respect between those two.”

Awww, Richie. Such a sweetheart.

We can’t wait to see him be his awkward, lovable self at 7.30 on Wednesday night.