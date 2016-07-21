tv

Don't feel bad for Richie Strahan, he says he was never in love with Sam Frost.

I don’t know about you, but I’m certainly feeling a little betrayed by Bachelor Richie right now.

Here I was thinking that he was finally going to get another chance at love after Sam Frost left his heart CRUSHED INTO A MILLION PIECES on The Bachelorette last year.

Here’s your first look at Bachelor Richie. Post continues after video…

Video via Channel 10

Turns out, Richie wasn’t so heartbroken after all: he’s told WHO magazine that he never considered himself “in love” with Frost.

Yep. Bombshell.

via GIPHY

“I was obviously a bit upset because I’d built a great relationship with her. It would have been nice to be the guy at the end,” Richie told the magazine.

But when he was asked if Sam Frost broke his heart? “I get asked that a lot. Was I in love? No.”

Ouch. That one hurt, Richie.

BUTTTTT I guess there’s a silver lining in all of this: it means Mr. Bachelor 2016 was able to move on and find true love with the woman of his choosing this season.

Drum roll please…here are the girls competing on The Bachelor this year. Post continues after gallery…

2016 Bachelorettes
Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland
Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria
Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia
Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia
Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria
Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia
Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW
Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland
Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia
Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia
Mia, 24, Student / Former Athlete, NSW
Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia
Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria
Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW
Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW
Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW
Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland
Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria
Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland
Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW
Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria
Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

And find love he most certainly has – and it turns out it was pretty much love at first sight.

“I definitely felt something on the first night. When you’re in front of the right person, you can just feel it,” he teased.

He also revealed he is “incredibly happy” and has met an “incredibly amazing woman” thanks to the show.

Okay, it is July 27th, yet? We’re ready to watch Richie find his soulmate.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???