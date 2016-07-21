Don't feel bad for Richie Strahan, he says he was never in love with Sam Frost.

I don’t know about you, but I’m certainly feeling a little betrayed by Bachelor Richie right now.

Here I was thinking that he was finally going to get another chance at love after Sam Frost left his heart CRUSHED INTO A MILLION PIECES on The Bachelorette last year.

Here’s your first look at Bachelor Richie. Post continues after video…

Turns out, Richie wasn’t so heartbroken after all: he’s told WHO magazine that he never considered himself “in love” with Frost.

Yep. Bombshell.

“I was obviously a bit upset because I’d built a great relationship with her. It would have been nice to be the guy at the end,” Richie told the magazine.

But when he was asked if Sam Frost broke his heart? “I get asked that a lot. Was I in love? No.”

Ouch. That one hurt, Richie.

BUTTTTT I guess there’s a silver lining in all of this: it means Mr. Bachelor 2016 was able to move on and find true love with the woman of his choosing this season.

Drum roll please…here are the girls competing on The Bachelor this year. Post continues after gallery…

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student / Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

And find love he most certainly has – and it turns out it was pretty much love at first sight.

“I definitely felt something on the first night. When you’re in front of the right person, you can just feel it,” he teased.

He also revealed he is “incredibly happy” and has met an “incredibly amazing woman” thanks to the show.

Okay, it is July 27th, yet? We’re ready to watch Richie find his soulmate.