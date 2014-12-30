Revlon has just done something awesome.

Image: Revlon (Facebook)

Well played, Revlon. Very well played indeed.

The beauty giant has just made a decision that could have a ripple effect on the cosmetics industry in months and years to come.

In a statement released earlier this month, the brand announced it will eliminate a number of dangerous ingredients from its makeup and hair products, including two long-chain parabens and DMDM hydantoin, a formaldehyde-releasing chemical

What are parabens?

In simple terms, parabens are preservatives that enable cosmetic products to have a long shelf life. They have been found to mimic estrogen, which some believe could be a trigger for cancer. As TIME reports, long-chain parabens have been linked to endocrine disruption.

The two parabens Revlon have removed from their products are isobutylparaben and isopropylparaben.

Formaldehyde is an organic compound used in many personal care products, including shampoo, nail polish and toothpaste. Although low levels of exposure to formaldehyde won’t impact on health, higher levels can have some adverse effects, including irritation to the skin, eyes and nose.

More worryingly, prolonged, high level exposure to formandehyde is believed to increase cancer risk; the United Nations International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies formaldehyde as being 'carcinogenic to humans'.

Revlon's announcement comes after an Environmental Working Group petition, which demanded major cosmetic brands remove these chemicals from their formulas, garnered over 100,000 signatures.

EWG's Executive Director Heather White has applauded Revlon for this move, and hopes other companies will follow suit "by reformulating their products to remove chemicals that have been linked to serious health problems.”

If you're concerned about the presence of parabens and other chemicals in your cosmetics,we've rounded up some of the best Aussie natural brands right here:

Does the use of parabens in beauty products concern you? Which cosmetics brands do you opt for?