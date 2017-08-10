REVIEW: The fatal flaw with Valerian, the most expensive independent movie ever made.

At the moment, I feel like I’m in an arranged marriage with Cara Delevingne.

I have never actually been in the same room as the model/actress/owner of the world’s most perfect eyebrows, and yet we are continually forced together.

Two of Delevingne’s biggest breakout roles, in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad respectively, were based on source material that I and thousands of other people had devoured for years and were eagerly awaiting to see adapted for the big screen.

Now, Delevingne has popped up in another potentially iconic role in the long-awaited Luc Besson offering Valerian and the City Of a Thousand Planets.

When it comes to Valerian, all the ingredients for a Hollywood hit seemed to have found their way into the mixing bowl. Director and screenwriter Besson had an in-built fan base, thanks to mega mainstream hits like The Fifth Element and Lucy. It featured a stunt casting choice in the form of Rihanna and its lush sci-fi adventure plot made it the perfect antidote to the franchise fatigue of audiences.

Yet, it didn’t set the box office on fire overseas and the majority of reviews have been a tad brutal, to say the least.

Visually, this is one of the most beautifully crafted movies I have ever seen. Besson has truly taken the fantastical galactic world growing inside his head and transferred it to film. This is one movie you definitely need to see on the big screen, and with 3D glasses affixed to your face in order to get the full experience. It’s as close as you’ll ever get to travelling through the universe on a space ship.

But as gorgeous as this film is, it still has a few flaws. Think of it as a Kim Kardashian's winged eyeliner post crying fit.

The movie focuses on Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and his partner Laureline (Cara Delevingne), two humans who are part of a special police division created to preserve peace within Alpha, an International Space Station where millions of creatures from different planets live together in harmony.