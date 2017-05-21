Revenge porn could soon attract a penalty of three years in jail in NSW.

People who post revenge porn images of former partners could be jailed for up to three years under laws to be introduced in NSW.

Perpetrators could also be fined up to $11,000 for posting the intimate images without consent.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the new bill would give victims the right to ensure culprits were held to account.

The law hasn’t caught up with technology when it comes to nude selfies.



“This bill will empower victims and provide them with the legal right to ensure that perpetrators can no longer get away with such disgraceful behaviour,” Mr Speakman said in a statement on Sunday.

The bill will be introduced into parliament this week, but Mr Speakman said it would not criminalise behaviour between consenting adults.

Threatening to record or distribute revenge porn will also be criminalised in NSW under the proposed legislation.

The federal government released a discussion paper seeking feedback on proposed scaled penalties for revenge porn on Saturday.

Under proposed changes, civil penalties could be handed down from the eSafety Commissioner, who would be granted extra powers to investigate complaints.

RMIT University's Dr Nicola Henry said the proposed NSW legislation could serve as an inspiration for other jurisdictions around Australia and the world.