“83,000 returns and $8,300 earned.” How this young Scouts group are making a difference.

The Scouts’ motto is ‘Be prepared’, so when the fires hit NSW in the summer of 2019-2020, the 1st Braidwood Scouts of NSW sprung into action to serve their community.

Malcolm Campbell, the Scouts Leader in Charge, with his wife Chris (the Scout Group’s Publicity Officer), along with their kids – Scout members Charlie and Henry, began fundraising for the local fire station through Return and Earn; the drink container deposit scheme in NSW.

Malcolm and Chris celebrating their special Scouts Group. Image: 1st Braidwood Scouts Facebook. “Whilst the local firefighting services protected many local properties, the Group collected their containers and provided them with snacks and drinks from the monies collected,” Malcolm proudly recalls.

“After the fires, Braidwood was very lucky to host a Blaze Aid camp at the local show grounds. The members of this camp provided fantastic support to the local community by reconstructing fences.

“During their time at the show grounds the Braidwood Scouts again provided bins for recyclable containers. A portion of the monies earned during the camp were redirected back to Blaze Aid members through the provision snacks and drinks.”

Both Malcolm and his son Charlie joined Scouts in 2009. They have been involved with the 1st Braidwood Scouts, a one-hour drive east of Canberra, since the group restarted in 2016 – which is when they began trading their empty bottles and cans for cash through Return and Earn program.