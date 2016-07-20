One woman's response to Dani Mathers' body shaming has sparked a beautiful movement.

Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers found herself in the headlines last week, but for once it wasn’t about her body; it was about someone else’s.

The model shared a photo of a woman undressing in her LA gym’s changeroom on Snapchat, captioning the image, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

Whether it was her intention or not — she’s claimed it was supposed to be a private message to a friend, not part of her public ‘story’ — Mathers’ nasty post reached thousands of people and was met with a swift and strong backlash.

Mathers' Snapchat story, censored. Image: Twitter

While the 29-year-old has since been banned from the gym, reported to local police and lost professional roles — and rightly so — the cruelty of her attempt to body shame a stranger in such a public way has stuck with women around the world.

Now, they're challenging Mathers to "unsee" their bodies.

The movement was sparked when Florida mum Christine Blackmon posted a defiant open letter to Mathers on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of herself posing playfully in just underwear, a headband and sneakers.

In the post, shared to the Delicate Flowers page on Sunday, Blackmon explained the photo had been snapped by her husband while she was changing out of her scrubs.

"Later, I saw the picture and begged him to delete it. I hated it, all I saw was lumps and bumps. He simply smiled and softly said, 'I think it's beautiful'. So I let him keep it," she wrote.