beauty

One woman's response to Dani Mathers' body shaming has sparked a beautiful movement.

Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers found herself in the headlines last week, but for once it wasn’t about her body; it was about someone else’s.

The model shared a photo of a woman undressing in her LA gym’s changeroom on Snapchat, captioning the image, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

Whether it was her intention or not — she’s claimed it was supposed to be a private message to a friend, not part of her public ‘story’ — Mathers’ nasty post reached thousands of people and was met with a swift and strong backlash.

Mathers' Snapchat story, censored. Image: Twitter

While the 29-year-old has since been banned from the gym, reported to local police and lost professional roles — and rightly so — the cruelty of her attempt to body shame a stranger in such a public way has stuck with women around the world.

Now, they're challenging Mathers to "unsee" their bodies.

The movement was sparked when Florida mum Christine Blackmon posted a defiant open letter to Mathers on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of herself posing playfully in just underwear, a headband and sneakers.

In the post, shared to the Delicate Flowers page on Sunday, Blackmon explained the photo had been snapped by her husband while she was changing out of her scrubs.

"Later, I saw the picture and begged him to delete it. I hated it, all I saw was lumps and bumps. He simply smiled and softly said, 'I think it's beautiful'. So I let him keep it," she wrote.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

How many of us have a photo like that?

Blackmon then addressed Mathers directly, introducing her to her body in all its "lumpy, bumpy glory".

"Here's the deal. You may have been a Playboy model but not all of us workout to be 'hot'. Some of us work out simply to honour the bodies we were given. That's all that woman was trying to do and you violated her," she said, referencing the stranger in the model's Snapchat image.

Watch: The trailer for new body positivity film Embrace. (Post continues after video.)

Video via Transmission Films

"Shame on you. I bet I could get 100s of women to post their beautiful bodies and regardless of size, shape or colour, they will ALL be more beautiful than the ugliness you showed in that post. #UnSeeTHIS."

Blackmon admits to Cosmopolitan she didn't expect her post to go viral, but it's amassed more than 40,000 likes, 5000 shares and 2000 comments.

What's even more wonderful is that it's prompted other women to put their own supposedly 'imperfect' bodies out there for the world to see.

There's this post from Candy, wearing a colostomy bag on holiday in Hawaii:

And this one from Tenesa, who refuses to hide her scars and stretch marks.

And this one from Amber, who's determined for her daughters not to feel bad about their bodies.

It's seriously heart-warming stuff, so head over to the comments section and take a look for yourself.

While it was addressed to Dani Mathers, Blackmon says her post was really dedicated to women who have been made to feel bad or self-conscious about their appearance.

"I did it for all the women who've come up to me and said 'Oh my gosh, you're right. I need to not be afraid to go to the beach with my kids because I'm afraid of what I'm gonna look like," she explained to Cosmopolitan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not super confident, but I've got an amazing network of people that rally behind me. That was the whole point of this, that was what upset me about Dani. She broke that code. We're supposed to be there and lift each other up, not be in there with a baseball bat, beating each other down."

Featured images: Snapchat/Facebook

We love these celeb quotes on body image

Rebel WilsonThe actress said on Twitter; "I'm not trying to be hot. I'm just trying to be a good actress and entertain people."

Image via @rebelwilson
Adele"The first thing to do is be happy with yourself and appreciate your body - only then should you try to change things about yourself."

Image via Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Lady GagaAfter the media focused on her alleged weight gain in September 2012, Gaga hit back at critics by baring her body in photographs, sharing her struggles with an eating disorder, and inviting her fans to join her in a "body revolution"/ Image via @ladygaga
Ashley JuddAfter the March 2012 frenzy around Judd's "puffy face" the actress fought back in 'The Daily Beast', calling the media out for making women's bodies "a source of speculation, ridicule, and invalidation, as if they belong to others". Image via @ashley_judd
Christina Aguilera"I am always in support of someone who is willing and comfortable in their own skin enough to embrace it," the singer said in a recent interview. Image via @xtina
ADVERTISEMENT
Lena DunhamAt the 2012 New Yorker Festival, the magazine's TV critic, Emily Nussbaum, asked Lena Dunham, producer, creator and star of the hit HBO show 'Girls' why Dunham is naked in so many scenes.

Dunham responded; "I realised that what was missing in movies for me was the presence of bodies I understood." She said she plans to live until she is 105 and show her thighs every day. Image via @lenadunham
Alexa ChungChung responded to critics who suggested that her slight frame made her a bad role model for young women, saying:

"Just because I exist in this shape doesn't mean that I'm, like, advocating it." Image via Twitter @alexa_chung
ADVERTISEMENT
Stella BoonshoftThe NYU student started the amazing Body Love Blog, where she posted this picture of herself and wrote an open letter to those who feel entitled to shame others for the size or look of their bodies. Image via http://thebodyloveblog.tumblr.com"> Body Love Blog
Beth DittoThis five-foot-tall, 200-pound singer spoke openly about her weight to 'The Advocate' saying, "I feel sorry ... for people who've had skinny privilege and then have it taken away from them. I have had a lifetime to adjust to seeing how people treat women who aren't their idea of beautiful and therefore aren't their idea of useful, and I had to find ways to become useful to myself." Image via @marybethditto
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???