A mother shares her daughter's haunting bucket list wish.

It was a Saturday night when the phone rang, and it was Kaye’s 19-year-old daughter who’d just gotten home from travelling overseas.

Kaye answered the phone and heard: ‘Oh mum, you’re not going to like what I’ve got to tell you’.

Her 19-year-old daughter was telling her for the first time – telling anyone for the first time – how her uncle had sexually abused her when she was young.

Kaye begged her to report the crime, and now their story is now being told on the podcast Unspeakable, designed by the Victorian Police to encourage victims of childhood sexual abuse to come forward.

“As soon as she said it I believed her and I said ‘what do you want to do about it’ and she said ‘I don’t want to do anything at the moment, I want you to know about it, I don’t want to do anything about it’,” Kaye told the podcast.

“She said she didn’t want granny to know, that’s my mum.”

Kaye tried to report the crime herself. She visited the police station, where she was told her daughter would need to make a statement, but she still wasn’t willing.

It was decades later, when Kaye’s daughter was diagnosed with terminal cancer, that she decided she would report the abuse that happened to her 42 years earlier, when she was a child at the hands of someone she, and her whole family, had trusted.

It was the heartbreaking number-one on her bucket list – something many people write but not so many include ‘report uncle for the abuse he inflicted’ as the top thing to do before they die.