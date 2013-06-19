Replacing stuff with other stuff is funny.

By MELISSA WELLHAM
You know what’s funny? Replacing pictures of stuff with other stuff.
Don’t believe me? Well – prepare to have everything you ever thought you knew about the world, irrevocably shaken.
Example 1: Sandwiches replacing mobile phones.
In this case, I think the stock images are particularly delightful. As is any picture where the models are trying to take a selfie/looking on with unabashed joy at a delicious turkey sambo.
Example 2: Thumbs up replacing guns.
My problem with action movies and thrillers is that there are just too many guns. Yeah, yeah, I know. They’re essential to the plot, or they progress the storyline, or they make characters more believable as baddies. But I just wish everyone could get along.
And that’s why I love these photos so much. All those macho men and cops and guns for hire – they’re just being really supportive and positive.
Give peace a chance, guys.
Example 3: Cats replacing sports balls.
No cats were harmed in the making of these images. Mamamia does not recommend attempting to recreate these images at home.
Example 4: Baguettes replacing everything, ever.
This is Jam’s personal favourite. The artists, John Milhiser and Tim Bierbaum, have funny friends and convinced a whole bunch of famous comedians they know to pose in photos holding baguettes. Except not just any baguette-holding. Baguettes replacing other stuff. Comedic genius, obviously.
Did you laugh? Go on…