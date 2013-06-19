Replacing stuff with other stuff is funny.

By MELISSA WELLHAM

You know what’s funny? Replacing pictures of stuff with other stuff.

Don’t believe me? Well – prepare to have everything you ever thought you knew about the world, irrevocably shaken.

Example 1: Sandwiches replacing mobile phones.

Say cheese! Well, we assume there's cheese on that sandwich.

The girl in fuchsia is feeling left out because she doesn't have a sandwich.

Kids these days. So wrapped up in their sandwiches.

Look, sometimes you'd rather eat.

Sandwich seeing the world.

Looking good, sandwich.

Bruce Willis' dialogue had to be removed, because it probably contained an expletive.

Dressed to impress a sandwich.

Comparing sambos.

These girls have clearly found the Holy Grail of sandwiches.

In this case, I think the stock images are particularly delightful. As is any picture where the models are trying to take a selfie/looking on with unabashed joy at a delicious turkey sambo.

Example 2: Thumbs up replacing guns.

My problem with action movies and thrillers is that there are just too many guns. Yeah, yeah, I know. They’re essential to the plot, or they progress the storyline, or they make characters more believable as baddies. But I just wish everyone could get along.

And that’s why I love these photos so much. All those macho men and cops and guns for hire – they’re just being really supportive and positive.

Give peace a chance, guys.

Example 3: Cats replacing sports balls.

Obama playing ball. Like a kitten playing with wool.

No cats were harmed in the making of these images. Mamamia does not recommend attempting to recreate these images at home.

Example 4: Baguettes replacing everything, ever.

Andrew Law

George Takei

Jeff Hiller

Nicole Byer

Ellie Kemper

Greg Worswick

Kate McKinnon

Kristin Chenoweth

Matthew Broderick

Paul Welsh

This is Jam’s personal favourite. The artists, John Milhiser and Tim Bierbaum, have funny friends and convinced a whole bunch of famous comedians they know to pose in photos holding baguettes. Except not just any baguette-holding. Baguettes replacing other stuff. Comedic genius, obviously.

Did you laugh? Go on…

