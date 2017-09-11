"I'm a renter and the one thing we desperately need is a 'landlord bond'."

“I turned up at my apartment at the start of the year,” Laura told Mamamia, “and it hadn’t been cleaned from the last tenant.

“The last tenant smelt. The cleaners didn’t turn up for another three days, and the smell didn’t leave for weeks.”

Sioban said, “The place I rent now, the stove top is not earthed properly, so we get electric shocks every time we ignite the gas burners. I told the landlord and she said, ‘I don’t understand the problem’. That was the end of the conversation.”

For Angela, “The shower drain overflowed every time you showered because the builders just put all their rubbish down the drain.

“There were cracks in the wall, like structural cracks. This was a brand new apartment.”

Jum lived in a house with no hot water, and when she broached the issue with her landlord, he refused to believe it wasn’t working. Fiona was changing in her bedroom one day, when the door slammed and locked her inside. She had to call an emergency locksmith which cost her $400. Months on, she’s still not been reimbursed.

These were just some of the stories we uncovered. A number of women reported having landlords turn up unexpectedly and walk through their homes. There were doors that fell off, bathrooms with no ventilation, lights and appliances that never worked and countless mould issues.

Australia’s current market seems to be skewed against renters.

We spend, especially in heavily populated cities like Melbourne and Sydney, an enormous portion of our wage on ensuring we have a roof over our head. Bond equates to one months worth of rent – and every tenant is legally obliged to pay that upfront upon signing a leasing agreement.

We have an awful lot of responsibilities. But what are our rights?

Last month, Domain published an opinion by Jennifer Duke titled, “The part of the rent equation we are missing: a landlord bond.”

One third of Australians are currently renting according to Duke.

While making rent affordable is a worthy topic, she says, the part of the debate that’s missing is the need for a ‘landlord bond’.

Tenants deserve to receive what they pay for: “a safe and well-maintained place to live.”