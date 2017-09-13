This is what $350 rent gets you in every capital city in Australia.

Sydney, New South Wales, has the highest rent prices in Australia, and is ranked in the top 10 most expensive places to rent on the planet.

One third of Australians currently rent, with that percentage expected to dramatically increase over the next decade.

So, what does $350 rent a week get you in Sydney? And how does that compare with a far less densely populated capital like Hobart? We did some research, and the differences are stark.

Sydney, NSW

When I searched places to rent in Sydney for $350 a week, the first page did not offer properties.

It offered exclusively car spots.

But eventually I came across some inner city apartments, which featured the basics. This one, in Ultimo, is three kilometres, or a 13 minute drive, from the city centre.

Ultimo, Sydney. Image via realestate.com.au