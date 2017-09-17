You can now rent an island in Belize for $650. Seriously.

Out of the way, Chrissy Teigen. To the left, Beyoncé. It’s your turn to be vacation queen. Specifically, on your own private island.

For less than $650 a night, you get to pretend you are the sort of very rich, very famous person who might actually own an island. Think of it as a taste of the life you gave up when you realised what most real jobs actually pay.

Bird Island, off the coast of Belize, is available for rent on Airbnb for $636 a night. The only catch: you need to stay a minimum of three nights. But really, as catches go, not that awful. Heavenly, even.

The island a 20-minute boat ride off the coast of Placencia a small beach town, and comes with all the trappings your tropical island fantasy could dream up.

Hammock? Check.

Image via Airbnb.

Lounge chairs? Check.

Kayaks? Check again.

Coconuts? Of course.