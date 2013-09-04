Every woman needs a wife. Discuss.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

In the latest installment of odd things making internet headlines, an organisation called Rent a Wife has come under fire for… well… offering wives for rent.

A bit of back story: Rent a Wife was started by a woman named Juliette Bresnahan, who originally wanted to start a housekeeping service for other women who either didn’t have any time or any interest in doing things like doing a week’s worth of grocery shopping at Costco or planning a child’s birthday party. They’ve since extended to cater to everyone from single dads to overwhelmed female executives and “anyone who needs more time and eight more hands.”

There are three packages available: the Starter Wife, the Good Wife and the Trophy Wife. Each translates to different amounts of time you get with your particular ‘wife’. She doesn’t come particularly cheap though; a starter wife will set you back $40/hour for just five hours a month.

So what exactly can your wife do? According to their website:

We can wait in line at the Post Office, the DMV, the return line at Target or even the voting polls while you show up just in the nick of time. We can pick up your kids from school and deliver them to soccer, [with or without cupcakes]. We can organize your Tupperware, spice drawer and even your undies. We can plan your parties, send the invites, make the space look fabulous, and rent the bouncy house or the bartender. We can coordinate your home improvement projects with Bob the builder, choose paint colors, stage your furniture and take your house from drab to fab. We can transform your office into a money factory, sell your treasures on Craigslist, assemble your Ikea furniture, cook your meals, and walk your dog. We can manage your move out of the old and into the new with ease and TLC.

Despite the entire organisation sounding rather helpful, it’s been slammed widely in the internet world as reinforcing old fashioned sexist stereotypes.

Jezebel called the organisation’s name “dated and sexist-sounding”, adding that it reinforces the idea “that domestic work is always necessarily feminine”.

Salon equally disliked the name after taking note of the wife resposibilities: “What a progressive and romantic view of marriage!” (Sarcasm font there.)

The Cut suggested the organisation should be renamed “rent-a-temp” or “rent-a-situational-personal-assistant” because the name “equates being a wife to being a servant/personal assistant with great skill in negotiating a contract”.

Juliette, the founder of Rent A Wife, has previously explained the reasoning behind the name, saying that it was inspired after her single-mother friends said that they need a wife to help them sort their lives out.