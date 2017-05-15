"I tried to get a ghost out of my house and failed. Miserably."

My house is haunted and I don’t believe in ghosts.

I used to joke about it. I used to blame “the ghost” when things went missing or suddenly broke. I even used to chat to it. I’d pick at chicken in the fridge door and explain why it was okay for me to be eating at midnight.

“Hello ghost,” I would say. “I had a really light lunch so…”

But ever since my mother gave me this new painting… things have gotten weird. Paranormal Activity level weird.

I decided I needed to do something. I needed to get rid of the ghost.

HOW TO GET RID OF A GHOST THAT YOU DON'T WANT TO BELIEVE IS REALLY A GHOST.

Step One: Remove All Spooky Objects.

The painting was the first thing to go. I banished it... or I told mum it was freaky as all hell and she took it away. Case closed.

I also threw out the earring my ex-girlfriend left at my house. I literally threw it out my window. My neighbour, standing downstairs, yelped when I did it.

I didn't check to see if it hit him. Case (and window) closed.

Except the hauntings continued....