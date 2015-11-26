"I wore a vibrator in public for a day and let my partner control it."

By:

My husband and I are big fans of sex toys. It’s not that our sex life is lacking without them, but they just add an extra special something to the already great sex life we have. Besides, let’s be honest, once you throw a vibrator into the mix, your partner gets quite a bit of help in making you come, so a lot of the pressure is taken off of them, and that’s a good thing, especially for women who have a hard time having orgasms during sex.

Recently, my husband and I got our hands on a We-Vibe 4 Plus. The We-Vibe 4 Plus, if you haven’t heard of it, is definitely a breakthrough in the world of sex toys. Not only does its shape make for an ideal snug fit (it’s shaped like a U, and sort of clips into place), it has a remote control for fun within the home, but also, and the best part of all, it can be synced to your phone, too. What does that mean? Your partner can be anywhere in the world and control the speed and intensity of the We-Vibe 4 Plus as you wear or play with it. I know! I was just as confused, skeptical, and all OMG, too. So, my husband and I decided to put it to the test.

First we messed around with the remote control. It was a Saturday morning, so why not start the day off right? I was in the bedroom with the vibrator and he was in the kitchen with the remote control. It was really fun and exciting, but since the range, if we used the app, would allow for even more space between us, we just had to take our game up a notch.

It took us awhile to figure out how to sync our phones with the vibrator. It wasn't that it was difficult, but the necessary notifications to connect us, kept ending up in our Spam folders. But then we got it together! So, it was time for us to really get the party started.

Once it was quite clear that my husband could control the vibrator when I was on the first floor of our unit building (we live on the 5th), I ventured outside to do, of all things, errands. With my vibrator clipped in place and a tight pair of yoga pants for even more support, I went to get my dry-cleaning. Just as I reached in my wallet to pay for it, my husband, from back in our unit, turned on the vibrator. I immediately went into panic mode. Could they hear the faint buzzing? Was my crotch visibly vibrating? Could they notice that I was blushing?