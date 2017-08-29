Before there was Siri, we had Clippy. Now he's back to do nothing on your desktop.

Once upon a time in the year 2000, there was paper clip named Clippy. Original.
Annoying as he was useless, the Clippit ‘Clippy’ Microsoft Office assistant was the O.G. Siri long before smart phones and Facebook, taking up space on the desktop of your clunky computer monitor under the guise of being helpful.
Unlike Siri’s impartial tone, Clippy was widely regarded as a patronising little thing.
It looks like you’re composing an autobiography. Would you like help?
— Clippy the Paperclip (@Hi_I_am_Clippy) August 19, 2017
Your computer seems to be turned on.
— Clippy the Paperclip (@Hi_I_am_Clippy) August 9, 2017