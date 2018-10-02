Mamamia
dating
"I don't think you should book flights." Nine women share their most brutal rejections via text.
'I fell madly in love with a man. Then he told me his girlfriend was 6 months pregnant.'
ZUVA
An influencer couple have shared all the details of their breakup, and we can't look away.
Billi Fitzsimons
"He thought I made him redundant." 7 women share their worst colleague dating stories.
Mamamia Team
'The guy I was dating stayed with me while I recovered from surgery. Then his fiancée texted me.'
Anonymous
'He would openly flirt with other women.' The reality of dating a narcissist.
Kristy Best
'Six years ago, my lover left his wife for me. Then he left me while I was pregnant.'
Shannon Ashley
"At 25, I got sent a feral d*ck pic. Six years later, I'm marrying the man who sent it."
Kelly McCarren
"3 months later I got a text." 8 women on discovering the 'reason' why they were ghosted.
dating
dating
Married at First Sight's Cyrell Paule and Love Island's Eden Dally have broken up.
How to tell what your partner's attachment style is, and what it means for your relationship.
dating
dating
"I was brutally rejected by someone I liked. So now I'm asking everyone out."
'Three months into our relationship, my boyfriend had food poisoning. I broke up with him.'
dating
'After 3 amazing dates, Charlie ghosted me. Then I discovered his secret fiancé.'
'I felt too young and beautiful to date someone ugly. So I broke up with my boyfriend.'
Breakups
From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.
celebrity
Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli have sadly split after 22 years of marriage.
celebrity
"It's run its course." Kyle Sandilands has confirmed his split from Imogen Anthony after seven years together.
'I felt too young and beautiful to date someone ugly. So I broke up with my boyfriend.'
real life
'Hours before our engagement photoshoot, my fiance told me he didn't want to marry me.'
real life
'My partner and I were together for 7 years. Our marriage lasted just 10 months.'
couples
7 women share the exact moment they knew their relationship was over.
friendship
"Utterly soul destroying." 3 women share exactly what it felt like to lose their best friend.
teens
'I was alarmed by my physical repulsion.' The story of my daughter's first heartbreak.
dating
Newly broken up? Here are 10 separation tips to help get you through it.
dating
'I was scrolling through Facebook when I realised my ex had never left his wife for me.'
celebrity
There's a different side to Jordyn Woods' story and we should be listening.
dating
'I got back with a guy who ghosted me. This is what he told me.'
celebrity
Jordyn Woods' life is a "nightmare" 5 days on from the Kardashian cheating scandal.
friendship
Anonymum: "My best friend dumped me after I had kids. Do I give up on her?"
celebrity
Khloe Kardashian has responded to the Tristan cheating scandal in a series of not-so-subtle Instagram posts.
couples
Every time Lady Gaga has a career high, her romantic relationships "implode".
dating
23 people share the awful way they discovered their partner was cheating.
dating
'It's expensive being rejected': Man bills woman after she declines a second date.
real life
“The flowers I received on Valentine’s Day weren’t sent to say ‘I love you’.”
rogue
'When Liz arrived, Damien wasn't himself': In defence of breaking up with someone via text.
Debbie Rivers
kids
"I had an affair with a married man. And then I fell pregnant."
Shannon Ashley
"He thought I made him redundant." 7 women share their worst colleague dating stories.
Mamamia Team
'The guy I was dating stayed with me while I recovered from surgery. Then his fiancée texted me.'
Anonymous
"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.
Laura Jackel
Kinky toys and better foreplay: 'How we're suddenly having our best sex ever after 10 years.'
Laura Jackel
Sex “every three or four months” and separate beds: The secret to our 16 year relationship.
Laura Jackel
"It's run its course." Kyle Sandilands has confirmed his split from Imogen Anthony after seven years together.
Gemma Bath
From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.
Billi Fitzsimons
'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'
Adam Bub
Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.
Gemma Bath
From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.
Jessica Wang
The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.
Jessie Stephens
Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.
Chelsea McLaughlin
10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.
Mandy Nolan
'I was loved and respected by my mother. Until my unplanned pregnancy.'
Tara Clarke
'A doctor told me I had an STI. And immediately I knew I had to make some phone calls.'
Anonymous
'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'
Tara Blair Ball
'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.
Chloe Cuthbert
"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.
Laura Jackel
'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'
Anonymous
Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.
Shona Hendley
'This year I came to the conclusion that I despise my mother.'
Anonymous
Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.
Jessie Stephens
"When 9/11 happened." 5 women on the exact moment they knew their marriage was over.
Polly Taylor
"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.
Gemma Bath
"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.
Gemma Bath
"It was my evil twin." People share the worst excuse they've been given by a cheating partner.
Jessica Wang