HOROSCOPES: Stay patient and open, Aries. The pieces will fall into place.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 7. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Having the total solar eclipse in your sign is like missing your flight, only to meet your soul mate at the airport cafe, or getting laid off, then securing a more fulfilling job. While these events are disruptive, they're part of your destiny. It's tough when life veers off script, but there's a silver lining in this cosmic chaos. Stay patient and open; the pieces will fall into place.